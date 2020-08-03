Violet "Vi" Elizabeth Vollmar
Fulton - Violet "Vi" Elizabeth Vollmar, 95, of Fulton, passed peacefully away on July 31, 2020 at Calhoun County Medical Care Facility in Battle Creek.
Violet was born on May 22, 1925 in Martin, South Dakota to Henry J. and Katherine E. (Seder) Knipple.
She graduated from North Denver High School in Denver, Colorado.
She married her handsome pilot, Robert E. Vollmar on February 24, 1945 in Denver, Colorado. Sadly, he preceded her in death on July 18, 2007.
Everyone who knew Violet remembers her laughter, smile, and her love for Jesus. She was a devoted wife and mother. Violet shared her joy with everyone she met. Her favorite past-times include reading, crocheting, sewing, gardening, cooking and baking. You never left her house hungry. Violet was a Girls Campfire Leader for 11 years as well as working for Kellogg Bird Sanctuary in Richland, Michigan for 9 years. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Battle Creek from 1955 until 1980 after which she then became a member of Wakeshma Community Church in Fulton. She sang in the church choir, taught Sunday School and was an Awana Leader. Violet was cherished by her church families.
Violet is survived by her children; Robert E. (Eva) Vollmar II of Clinton Twp., Janice (Donald) Cummins of Battle Creek, her daughter-in-law, Ellen Vollmar of Battle Creek. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Matthew (Teresa) Vollmar, Emilee Sefton, Katy (Rick) Mickhail, Megan Santos, Kyle Cummins, Anna Vollmar, Mark Vollmar, Aubree (Evan) McCoy, and 16 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Vollmar, her son, Steven A., her 6 brothers and 4 sisters.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon at Wakeshma Community Church 16732 East UV Avenue Fulton, Michigan 49052. A Celebration Service of Vi's Life to follow at 12 Noon at the church with Rev. David Mackaluso officiating. Due to Covid restrictions, face coverings and social distancing must be followed.
A private family interment will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.
Memorials may be made to Wakeshma Community Church or the American Cancer Society
