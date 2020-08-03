1/1
Violet Elizabeth "Vi" Vollmar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet "Vi" Elizabeth Vollmar

Fulton - Violet "Vi" Elizabeth Vollmar, 95, of Fulton, passed peacefully away on July 31, 2020 at Calhoun County Medical Care Facility in Battle Creek.

Violet was born on May 22, 1925 in Martin, South Dakota to Henry J. and Katherine E. (Seder) Knipple.

She graduated from North Denver High School in Denver, Colorado.

She married her handsome pilot, Robert E. Vollmar on February 24, 1945 in Denver, Colorado. Sadly, he preceded her in death on July 18, 2007.

Everyone who knew Violet remembers her laughter, smile, and her love for Jesus. She was a devoted wife and mother. Violet shared her joy with everyone she met. Her favorite past-times include reading, crocheting, sewing, gardening, cooking and baking. You never left her house hungry. Violet was a Girls Campfire Leader for 11 years as well as working for Kellogg Bird Sanctuary in Richland, Michigan for 9 years. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Battle Creek from 1955 until 1980 after which she then became a member of Wakeshma Community Church in Fulton. She sang in the church choir, taught Sunday School and was an Awana Leader. Violet was cherished by her church families.

Violet is survived by her children; Robert E. (Eva) Vollmar II of Clinton Twp., Janice (Donald) Cummins of Battle Creek, her daughter-in-law, Ellen Vollmar of Battle Creek. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Matthew (Teresa) Vollmar, Emilee Sefton, Katy (Rick) Mickhail, Megan Santos, Kyle Cummins, Anna Vollmar, Mark Vollmar, Aubree (Evan) McCoy, and 16 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Vollmar, her son, Steven A., her 6 brothers and 4 sisters.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon at Wakeshma Community Church 16732 East UV Avenue Fulton, Michigan 49052. A Celebration Service of Vi's Life to follow at 12 Noon at the church with Rev. David Mackaluso officiating. Due to Covid restrictions, face coverings and social distancing must be followed.

A private family interment will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.

Memorials may be made to Wakeshma Community Church or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services 2838 Capital Ave. SW., Battle Creek, Michigan 49015. Please visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com to view the online obituary, to sign the online guestbook or to leave the family condolences. Please visit the Kempf Funeral Home website for Violet Vollmar to view the streaming of the funeral service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
2838 Capital Ave SW
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269)-979-3838
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved