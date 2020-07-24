1/1
Virgil F. Claar
Virgil F. Claar

Eustis, FL - Virgil F. Claar, 96, of Eustis, Florida, passed away on September 11, 2019. He was born in Coldwater, Michigan to parents Orville and Estella Claar. He resided in Michigan for most of his life, moving to Florida in 1997. Virgil was employed by Union Pump Company of Battle Creek as a machinist, and retired as a methods engineer. He was also self-employed as a farmer for many years. He served in the United States Army during World War II in Europe, and was a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Virgil is survived by his stepson, Lawrence Greuter of Estis, Florida; children, Thomas (Shirley) Claar of Bad Axe, Michigan, Steven (Sheila) Claar of Jackson, Michigan, Veronica "Vikki" (Mark) Mills of Kissimmee, Florida; his daughter-in-law, Ann Claar of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Alice (Stark, Greuter) Claar; his wife of 10 years, June (Stroh) Claar; his wife of 10 years, Ruth (Parks) Claar; his son, Michael Claar; and two grandchildren.

Following his wishes, Virgil has been cremated and buried at Sherwood, Michigan Cemetery. A graveside memorial service will be held there on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM.




Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sherwood, Michigan, Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
