Virginia Aumaugher
Battle Creek - Virginia A. Aumaugher, 91, of Battle Creek, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence after a short illness. Virginia was born December 12, 1927 in Battle Creek to Edward and Thyrza (Jellife) Goold. She graduated from Lakeview High School and went on to serve her country honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as part of the Navy Wave. She married Arnold L. Aumaugher on March 22, 1958 and worked for Bell Telephone for 12 years.
Virginia was a member of the Women's International Bowling Association and at Burnham Brook. She attended Chapel Hill United Methodist Church and enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, sewing, knitting, crocheting and reading. She was a plane spotter for Perry Jones Hospital when in the Navy.
Virginia is survived by her two daughters, Karen K. (Bill) Cadwallader and Sharon Ann (Tim) Jared; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold, in 2005 and her sister, Barbara Arends.
Funeral services to celebrate Virginia's life will be 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, officiated by Rev. Dr. James Gysel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, starting at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Southcentral Michigan or the Calhoun County Animal Center. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019