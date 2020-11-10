Virginia M. Hensley
Battle Creek - Virginia M. Hensley, 97, a Battle Creek resident and local educator for 40 years, died peacefully at Calhoun County Medical Care Facility on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
She was born January 24, 1923 in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan the daughter of Lee G. and Edna M. (Fisher) Hensley. She grew up in Mt. Pleasant and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Central Michigan University. She taught for two years at Lincoln Elementary and for 38 years at McKinley Elementary, retiring in 1988 from the Battle Creek Public Schools System. Virginia's passion was education and she believed that whenever possible high achieving students should be given every opportunity to continue their studies. Virginia took a major step to ensure that tuition would not be a barrier for some local students by donating $545,000.00 to Kellogg Community College. The Virginia M. Hensley Gold Key Scholarship and the Education or Health Care Two Year Transfer Scholarship has been awarded annually to students since 2012.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Paul S. Hensley, who was killed in action, in Germany, during WWII; a sister, Margaret L. Hensley and several special cousins, Mary Ellen Sutton, Olive Frances Getchius, Russell John (Mary Jane) Fisher and Daniel William (Clare) Sullivan. Surviving are Mary Jane Fisher and Clare Sullivan, and the families of her cousins whom she deeply cared for.
In 1954, Virginia joined Maple United Methodist Church. She was very involved in the mission work of the church. For many years, she was the chair of the Missions Team and spearheaded the Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets the church provided. She taught Sunday school but especially enjoyed teaching the JOY Class (Maple's class for those with special needs). She served on several committees at the church and provided the technology to enable the hearing-impaired to enjoy and participate in their worship services. During the summers and after retirement, Virginia enjoyed traveling extensively with her sister, Margaret. She was also quite active in the Retired Teachers Association. Anonymously, Virginia enjoyed helping children with dental needs, providing food for needy families, being very generous to many local charities and even stopping her car to help those less fortunate … living under bridges or on the street. She was an avid ambassador for education. She was always dressed impeccably, usually standing in the background, listening to all those around her. Virginia will be remembered as an educator, a very generous person and always willing to help those in need.
A graveside memorial service to celebrate Virginia's life will be officiated by Rev. Linda D. Stoddard from Maple United Methodist Church 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, on the family plot at Riverside Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant, MI. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed at https://vimeo.com/477147881
or you may also view it on the Farley Estes & Dowdle Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maple United Methodist Church, 342 Capital Avenue N.E., Battle Creek, MI 49017 or to your favorite local charity. Arrangements are by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
.