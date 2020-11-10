Some of my earliest memories as a toddler include "Miss Virginia" at Maple United Methodist Church, where she was my first Sunday school teacher. Years later we became neighbors on Broad Street for nearly 25 years. She always took an interest in our children, and loved to share her adventures as a global traveler. Her longtime friendship meant a lot to my mom. We stayed in touch after she moved to NorthPointe Woods, and then to Calhoun County Medical Care Facility. We are so glad that many KCC students will benefit from her generosity.

Steve Smith

Neighbor