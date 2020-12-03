Virginia S. (Matus) Laurinec
Battle Creek - Virginia S. Laurinec, age 92, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Battle Creek, Michigan. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to immigrant parents Andrew and Valeria (Skwarek) Matus.
She is survived by husband of 72 years of marriage Joseph H. Larinec, , by daughters Linda L. (John) Nelson and Leslie A. Gernon, by grandson Dustin E. Gernon, by nieces and nephews and by sister, Lorraine (James) Brennan. She was preceded in death by her parents and by brothers Chester Matus and Edward Matus.
Virginia's life was dedicated to making her marriage successful, to raising her children and to bringing joy and providing support to friends and others around her. Locally she served as board member of Emily Andrus Senior Residence, as a Leila Hospital Auxiliary volunteer and as Literary Council instructor. For many years she was an income tax preparer for H&R Block.
She much enjoyed being a member of P.E.O. Chapter CA.
Interment will be at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.
Interment will be at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.

Funeral arrangements are by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care.
