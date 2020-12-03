1/1
Virginia S. (Matus) Laurinec
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia S. (Matus) Laurinec

Battle Creek - Virginia S. Laurinec, age 92, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Battle Creek, Michigan. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to immigrant parents Andrew and Valeria (Skwarek) Matus.

She is survived by husband of 72 years of marriage Joseph H. Larinec, , by daughters Linda L. (John) Nelson and Leslie A. Gernon, by grandson Dustin E. Gernon, by nieces and nephews and by sister, Lorraine (James) Brennan. She was preceded in death by her parents and by brothers Chester Matus and Edward Matus.

Virginia's life was dedicated to making her marriage successful, to raising her children and to bringing joy and providing support to friends and others around her. Locally she served as board member of Emily Andrus Senior Residence, as a Leila Hospital Auxiliary volunteer and as Literary Council instructor. For many years she was an income tax preparer for H&R Block.

She much enjoyed being a member of P.E.O. Chapter CA.

Interment will be at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.

Funeral arrangements are by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Personal messages for the family may be placed here at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Inurnment
Fort Custer National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-962-5527
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved