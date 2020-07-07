Vivian M. Herdman
Battle Creek - Passed away on July 3, 2020, in Battle Creek. She was born in Anna, Illinois in 1939 to Everett and Vesta Smith. Her education continued at Carthage College of Carthage, Illinois and at Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo. She married the Reverend Donald Herdman, he survives. In August they would have celebrated 54 years together. They have one son, David of Olympia, Washington. As a minister's wife, she often was a Sunday school teacher, choir director, organist or all three at once. They served churches in Iowa City, Iowa, Redford, Michigan and Battle Creek at Trinity Lutheran. In addition she taught elementary music at Prairieview School. She was a talented musician and a creative people person. Gifts in her memory may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Battle Creek (TLCBattleCreek.org
) or the Woman's Co-op, also located at Trinity. In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place and the family will hold a service at a later date. Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home and Cremation Services. www.henryfuneralhome.org