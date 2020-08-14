Vivian Ritter



Battle Creek - Mrs. Vivian Lee Laws Ritter, 79, of Battle Creek, Michigan and Washington, District of Columbia, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, in Washington.



Vivian, daughter of the late Levi Timothy and Juanita Rose Laws, was born November 3, 1940, in Dania, Florida. As a child she attended Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, where she accepted Christ and was active in youth activities. She was a 1958 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School and also attended Kellogg Community College. She later studied at Washington Adventist University in Tacoma Park, Maryland, as well as pursued the study of law.



She moved to Washington, District of Columbia in 1961. She met and later married Martin Ritter, Jr., June 19, 1965, he preceded her in death August 28, 2006. She united with John Wesley African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, where she served in many capacities, including working with the youth, member of the Fellowship Gospel Choir, contributing to the Strategic Planning Committee, serving as a Missionary and member of the Greeters' Ministry.



Vivian worked for the Treasury Department and the Justice Departments Law Enforcement Assistance Administration before becoming the Director of Financial Services Management for the United States Peace Corps, where she provided outstanding service and support to Peace Corps Volunteers throughout the world, retiring in 1989.



Vivian and her twin sister, the late Dr. Velma Laws Clay, were avid art collectors and were passionate about telling the African-American experience through their collection, Journey to Freedom, which has been on exhibit in New York, Washington and Battle Creek. She was affiliated with the Corcoran Gallery of Art for 17 years as a docent, curator and visitor services representative. In 2013, she was honored as one of their "Corcoran People", profiled on their website for her leadership and dedication to the arts community.



The two sisters were passionate about Sojourner Truth, Dr. Clay founded the Sojourner Truth Institute in Battle Creek and Vivian was named a National Ambassador. They were focused on highlighting Truth's life's work and promoting dialogue and educational opportunities rooted in social justice, women's rights and racial equality. They labored to acknowledge Truth's contributions and were instrumental in working alongside leaders of the National Congress of Black Women to facilitate placing a bronze bust of Sojourner Truth in Emancipation Hall as the first sculpture in honor of an African American woman in the United States Capitol. Recently, Vivian was appointed by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to the Michigan Freedom Trail Commission, which preserves, protects and promotes the legacy of the Underground Railroad and the anti-slavery movement in Michigan.



She is survived by a son, Darren D. Ritter of Washington, brother, Count L. Laws of Battle Creek, nephews, Darryl Clay, Tim Laws, III, Malyk Laws, Mark Laws, nieces, Cullie Laws, Stacy Laws, and a special godson, Joseph Leak.



Vivian was also preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Yevette Ritter; twin-sister, Dr. Velma Laws Clay; brothers, Ronald Laws, Timothy Laws, Jr., and Don Laws.



Services will be held in Washington, District of Columbia, Tuesday, August 18, 2020.



Visitation, T M Hughes-Perry Chapel, Friday, August 21, 2020, 11:00 am to 1:00 pm



Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery, Battle Creek, Michigan.



Arrangements, T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, LLC









