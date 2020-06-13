Dr. Waldo Erhardt Robert Frankenstein
Bellevue - Dr. Waldo "Doc" Erhardt Robert Frankenstein, 92, of Bellevue, MI, passed away at home on June 12, 2020, with his family by his side. Doc was a compassionate and caring man, who loved his family, friends, and community fiercely. Waldo was born on October 13, 1927 in Royal Oak, MI. His parents, Paul and Hedwig Frankenstein, immigrated from Germany in the 1920's and instilled the value of education and hard work into their sons. Waldo served in the United States Army during World War II, volunteering to become airborne by the flip of a coin. After graduating from Detroit College, Waldo attended Des Moines University, graduating as a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. While studying at Des Moines University, Waldo met and married his late wife Marilyn Frankenstein on June 19, 1954, in Prairie City, IA. They were married for 49 years. Waldo and Marilyn, along with their three children, John, Bridgett and Holly, moved to Bellevue, MI in 1960 and made the village their home for over 60 years. Docs commitment to Bellevue and its residents included serving as village Mayor, multiple appointments on village committees, and supporting any initiative or project that he believed would help his neighbors. Doc is probably best known for the years he spent as the local hometown physician. He practiced medicine in Bellevue for 55 years. Doc was devoted to his patients and it was common practice for him to make house calls, meet you in the office after hours, or to see him on the sidelines at all the Bronco home games. He has touched the lives of almost everyone who has called Bellevue home. The impact Doc had on the Bellevue community as a physician, friend, and neighbor will not be forgotten. When Doc was not in the office or making a house call, you could find him on the golf course or skiing, at Lions Club, or in the basement working on various woodworking projects. Some of his other hobbies included piloting, traveling with his wife and family, fishing, and hunting. Waldo is survived by his three children, John (Terry) Frankenstein, Escanaba, MI, Bridgett Frankenstein, Bellevue, MI, and Holly (Ron) Baker, Middletown, OH, four grandchildren, six great - grandchildren, and brother Guenther (Ute) Frankenstein, Lebanon, NH. He was proceeded in death by his wife Marilyn Frankenstein and brother Paul Frankenstein.
Doc is greatly loved by all who know him and will be missed more than words can describe.
Due to current health guidelines a private funeral service will be held for the family with a community memorial service planned for a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting http://www.kempffuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Bellevue Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of Dr. Frankenstein, 904 West Capital Avenue Bellevue, MI 49021.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.