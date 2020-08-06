Wallace Earl Malone
Battle Creek - Wallace Earl Malone, age 92, of Battle Creek, MI, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his daughter's home in LaVergne, TN on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Wallace had moved to Tennessee to be close to his daughter and family since January of this year.
He was born October 30, 1927, in Chattanooga, TN the son of Yancey Malone and Mary Jane (Dixon) Malone.
Wallace served in the US Military from 1945 until 1967, during WWII, the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. He served in the US Navy where he spent 17 months on the Battleship New Jersey. He then served in the US Marine Corps; then retired from the US Air Force as a Master Sergeant on July 1, 1967. He received an American Defense Service Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal with a Bronze Service Star, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Good Conduct Medal with 4 bronze loops, and the Vietnam Service Medal.
He earned a living working in the packing department at the Kellogg Company for 22 years until he retired in 1989.
He enjoyed being with his family, working in his yard and growing tomatoes. As a youth, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the American Military Society, the American Legion Post 298, a member of the 2nd Marine Division Association, and a member of the Battle Creek Seventh-day Adventist Tabernacle. He was a former member of the Grain Millers Union.
He married Yvonne Jeanette Chantrene on October 30, 1961, in Belton, MO.
He is survived by his four children: Nancy Jeanette and David Broadway of LaVergne, TN; Mary Sue Martin of Clover, SC; James Michael and Elizabeth Malone of Clovis, NM; and Kathy Ann Malone of Livonia, MI; five grandchildren: Christopher Barrett; Jason Barrett; Angela Travis; Michelle Arzola; and Andi Malone; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Yvonne, his father Yancey Malone; his mother Mary Malone, his sister Lila McGlothin, and brothers James Oliver Malone and Robert Louis Malone.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM where the family will greet friends and relatives abiding by the social distancing regulations.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11:30 AM in the Bachman Funeral Chapel with Pastor Robert Benardo officiating. Everyone is encouraged to wear face masks for your health and the good health of others. Burial with Air Force Military Honors will follow at the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI. A reminder face masks are required at the cemetery also. Memorial tributes may be made to; St. Jude's Research Hospital.
Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com