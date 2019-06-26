|
Wallace "Wally" G. Roberts
Battle Creek - Wallace "Wally" G. Roberts, age 65, of Battle Creek, Michigan passed away on June 23, 2019. He was born on March 18, 1954 in Battle Creek, the son of Lorenzie and Katherine (Bishop) Roberts. Wally was a lifelong area resident and graduated in 1972 from Harper Creek High School. He retired after twenty-two years from Meijer, where he held various positions. Wally was a member of the Cereal City Cyclists, Sunset Cruisers Car Club, and the Machine Shop Club. He also enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, gardening, fabricating, motorcycles and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Surviving are a daughter; Samantha (Dennis) Smurr of Bellevue, son; Joe (Julie) Roberts of Battle Creek, brother; Bill Roberts of Battle Creek, fiancé; Leisa Perry of Schoolcraft, grandchildren; Nikki Lingbeek, Megan Sutherland, Kai Roberts, Nicholas Smurr, Isaac Roberts, Joseph Roberts, Jordan Smurr and Christopher Smurr. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 and 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Friday June 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Newton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 26, 2019