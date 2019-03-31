|
|
Walter James "Walt" Hardenburg, Sr.
Battle Creek, MI - Walt, age 95, United States Marine Corps veteran of World War II, Pacific Theater and retired foreman at Post Cereals, died Friday morning, March 29, 2019 at Lakeview Senior Living, Battle Creek.
The Funeral Service to celebrate Walt's life will be held on Friday, April 5th at 1:00 p.m. in the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek, with the Rev. Pat J. Weatherwax, officiating. Walt's family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens, Battle Creek with the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard bestowing military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Walt's honor may be directed to the Wattles Park Men's Club or Hospice Care of Southwestern Michigan.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019