|
|
Wanda May Yaudes
Cary, NC - Wanda May Yaudes of Cary, NC, age 79, passed Sunday, November 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Transitions LifeCare, Raleigh, NC.
She was born in Battle Creek, Michigan to Lester and Leah (Klingman) Hand on February 1, 1940. Wanda graduated from Battle Creek Central in 1958. She married Ronald Yaudes in 1961. Wanda was a loving mother to four daughters and loved craft projects and traveling.
Wanda is survived by four daughters, Cindy Yaudes of Raleigh, Debby (Tim) Brown of Cary, Michele Montanez of Cary, Krista (Jeremy) White of Columbia MD; four grand children, Quinn, Raven, Kierra and Gabriel; sisters Beverly (Tom) Williams of Lake Wales, FL, Sherill (Morris) Rausch of Kissimmee, FL, Sandy (Robert) West of Lansing, MI and Carolyn (Jim) Humeston of Battle Creek, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Funeral Service was held for Wanda on November 16, 2019 at the Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary, NC. Burial will be held at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens in Battle Creek, MI, preceded by a Memorial Service on November 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Arrangements are being coordinated by the Farley-Estes & Dowdle Funeral Home of Battle Creek.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019