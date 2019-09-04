|
Wayne Allen Robinson, Sr.
Battle Creek - Wayne Allen Robinson, Sr., age 81, of Battle Creek, MI passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, September 2, 2019 at home.
Visitation will be held at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service from 4:00 until 7:00 PM Thursday, September 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the 20th Street Church of Christ with Josh Hydrick officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorial tributes may be made to: Habitat for Humanity or Veterans Helping Veterans, 354 North 27th Street, Battle Creek, MI 49037.
Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019