Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Central Christian Church
713 Riverside Drive
Battle Creek, MI
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Central Christian Church
713 Riverside Drive
Battle Creek, MI
Wendell P. Embury

Arcadia, FL - Wendell P. Embury, 84 of Arcadia, Florida, formerly of Battle Creek, died on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Tidwell Hospice Residence, in Arcadia.

Family will greet friends on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at Central Christian Church, 713 Riverside Drive Battle Creek from 11AM-12PM with a funeral service taking place at 12PM. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery. Memorial Contributions are requested to Habitat for Humanity. Assistance with memorials is available at the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Leave a personal message and sign the online guestbook at www.kempffuneralhome.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 12, 2019
