William "Bill" Cecil Fowler
Homer - William "Bill" Cecil Fowler, age 69, of Homer passed away March 18, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson.
Bill was born on November 25, 1949, in Albion to Cecil James and Shirley Maxine (Bartlett) Fowler.
He attended Homer Community Schools. Bill entered into the United States Army on March 27, 1968, and proudly served our country until his honorable discharge on March 26, 1970. Bill also served in the Army National Guard from 1974 through 1990.
After his military career, Bill worked for Manchester Plastics in Homer. Then he went on to work for the Hi-Lex Corporation in Litchfield, retiring in 2009.
Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was very laid back and liked playing games on his tablet.
He is survived by his children, Cecil Ray Fowler of Memphis, TN, William Cecil Fowler II of Jackson, Daniel (Lynnette) Fowler of Albion, and Michelle Fowler of Huntington Beach, CA; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, CJ (Shawna) Fowler of Homer; sisters, Connie (Kent) Litchard of Rock, MI, and Amy (Jamie) Pelfrey of Albion; and dog, Cheyenne. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Shirley Fowler; grandparents; and brother, Roger Fowler.
Memorial contributions are requested to the . Donate online by visiting .
Visitation will be held at the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 303 S. Hillsdale St., Homer Chapel on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm.
A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 1 pm with Pastor David Waid officiating. Bill will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery following the service.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019