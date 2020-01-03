|
William Davison
Battle Creek - William Lee Davison unexpectantly passed away on January 2, 2020. Bill was born on April 13, 1957, in Battle Creek, the son of William Davison and Evelyn Richey. He had been a lifelong resident of the area and was a 1975 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School. Bill was a dedicated employee at Graphic Packaging for over 30 years, an accomplishment he was very proud of. Bill was a devoted family man, always putting the needs of his family first. He found true happiness in his children and grandchildren, they were the most important part of his life. Bill is survived by his children, William Chesney, Nicolas Chesney, Shannon (Bobby) Welsh, Kristin (Michael) Myers and Heather Davison; his grandchildren, Emilee Myers, Kyler Chesney, Natalie Myers, Abbie Vaught, Cameron Chesney and Adrian Cheek; his brother, Kevin Richey and sister, Lisa (Jamie) Kittel; former wife, Chris Davison. Bill was preceded in death by his grandfather, Sherman Lane, grandmother, Mary Lane and his mother, Evelyn Richey. Bill will be greatly missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. www.henryfuneralhome.org
