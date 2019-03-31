William Dean Latta



East Leroy - William Dean Latta, 83, of East Leroy passed into the arms of His Savior on Wednesday, March 28th, 2019 at home. Dean was born, a twin, on August 26th, 1935, in Battle Creek, MI the son of Floyd R. and Gladys (Moore) Latta. He graduated from Spring Arbor High School in 1954. On October 6th, 1956, Dean married Rosemarie 'Tootie' Grant. They were married for 62 years. Dean worked for Michigan Bell Telephone (AT&T) for 36 years, retiring in 1991. He then went on to work at Kellogg's for 10 years as a member of the taste panel and in the Chemistry department. He was a member of the National Guard, was President of the Pioneer Club for two different terms and served on several boards, including Youth for Christ, Free Methodist Church, Dexter Lake Church of God and Bibles for Missions. One of the great joys of his life was traveling and singing bass with the Harbor Lights Quartet for 10 years in the 1960's.



Dean enjoyed spending time with family going camping, attending his grandchildren's ball games and watching Nascar racing. He loved volunteering at Bibles for Missions, attending his Friday morning men's group, weekly Bible Study group and working around the house. He rarely found time to sit still and picked up every pop can he found on the side of the road to claim the 10 cents. He cleaned his car every Saturday, rain or shine, to make sure he had a clean car for church on Sunday. Although he was a great father, grandfather, brother and friend, he will be remembered most as one who loved the Lord and was faithful to the end.



Dean is survived by his wife, Rosemarie (Grant) Latta of East Leroy; three children, Gregory (Sue) Latta, of Tucson, AZ, Penny Engle, of East Leroy and Tim Latta of Battle Creek; sister Janet Burch of Battle Creek and twin sister Donna (Loren) Johnson of Plano, TX; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother Gladys (Moore) Latta, father Floyd Ray Latta, brother Judson Latta, and son-in-law Terry Engle.



At the request of the family, friends and family may call at the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care after 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 1st where they will be received from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at Dexter Lake Church of God on Tuesday, April 2nd at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Blaine Faircloth officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial Contributions may be made in Dean's memory to Bibles for Missions Thrift Center in Battle Creek.