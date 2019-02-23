|
William L. Martin
Battle Creek - Passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence. William was born on January 19, 1939, in Battle Creek the son of Purl and Virginia Pugh. He had been a lifelong resident of the area graduating from Battle Creek Central High School. He was married to the former Delores Joan Clark for 47 years until her death on September 17, 2004. He then married Peggy Quinlan on February 17, 2006, who survives. William worked for several local business and retired as a supervisor from the Calhoun County Road Commission in 1999 after 25 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a gun accumulator and a member of the NRA, enjoyed bowling, golf, fishing and hunting. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather and friend. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed many long weekends with them at their property on Thornapple Lake. Surviving are his children, William (Mary) Martin, Jr. and Lori Ann (Tom) Wood; grandchildren, Jennifer (Derek) Wilson, Katie (Kam) Gebbink, Lacey (Justin) Vaccaro, Bridgette Wood, Jake Wood, Steven, Julie, Ellen and David Harris, Jimmy and Michael Quinlan; 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. His sisters, Sally Price and Carol Levey. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sandy Hency. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4 to 8:00 p.m. at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 25, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will be at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials May be directed to BCACS( Battle Creek Area Catholic Schools) or St. Joseph Catholic Church. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Feb. 23, 2019