William P. Blood, Jr
Battle Creek - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of William Perry Blood, Jr. announces the passing of their devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the age of 79 at his home in Battle Creek, MI. Bill passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He was born October 26, 1939, in Dowagiac, MI - the son of William Blood Sr. and Audrey (Myers) Blood.
Bill is survived by his wife, Patty (Elston) Blood; his beloved dog "Gizmo"; sons Roy and Sherri Blood of Houston, TX, William IV and Diane Blood of Bellevue, MI, and Max Blood of Battle Creek, MI; daughter Becky & Tim Wheeler of Battle Creek, MI; sisters Ella Messenger, Laura Erskin, and Loreen Deskins - all of Battle Creek, MI; brother Robert Blood of Battle Creek, MI; thirteen grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his son Matthew Blood (1984), parents William Blood Sr. (1995) and Audrey Blood (1985), in-laws Leo Elston (1977) and Edith (Skinner) Elston (1987).
Bill came to Battle Creek area with his family at the age of 7 from Dowagiac, MI where he attended the old Martin School near Newtown. He worked for Rieth and Riley for 25 years as a truck driver for the commercial/residential asphalt company and later with Lakeland Asphalt Company before retiring in 2001.
Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and his dog Gizmo. His hobbies included deer hunting, traveling in his motor home, taking his restored Lil Red Express Dodge Truck to car shows, and shopping, eating out, and daily ritual of watching his favorite game shows, The Price is Right and Let's Make a Deal, with his wife.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service where the family will be present from 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM. Funeral services commemorating Bill Blood's life will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at10:30 AM in the Bachman Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dr. Robert Zuhl officiating. Cremation will be conducted after the funeral with inurnment at a later date at Union Cemetery.
Memorial tributes may be made to Hospice Care of SW Michigan - envelopes available at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269) 965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Bachman Hebble Funeral Service
223 N. Bedford Rd.
Battle Creek, MI
(269) 965-5145
FAX (269) 965-5148
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019