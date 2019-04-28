|
William S. DeBree
Stuart, FL - William S. DeBree of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on March 24, 2019, at Martin Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 9, 1941, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the son of Earl & Barbara DeBree.
William attended Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills high school where he served as captain on the golf team and set a school record for shooting a 64 at Indian Trails Golf Course. He later graduated from Grand Rapids Junior college and received a degree in business administration. After working as a sales agent for Sentry Insurance he started his own insurance agency in 1969 known as DeBree & Associates Insurance Agency in which he owned and operated.
William was a member of the Battle Creek Country Club for over 50 years. He also served as President of the Battle Creek Country Club in 1991 and served as chairmen of the "Big I" an annual golf tournament for young golfers for several years.
William's passion was playing and watching golf. He was highly dedicated to his insurance agency and serving his clients. He was a man of few words with a lot of integrity and heart of gold.
William is survived by his wife of 33 years, Martha (Meiers) DeBree, sister Dixie (Merle) Barnaby, sons William (Bronwyn) DeBree and Darrel DeBree, Andrew (Melanie) and William (Lisa) Lemanski, seven grandchildren, Briana (Ryan) Field, William Blake DeBree, Brent DeBree, Bailey DeBree and Drew DeBree, Mirabel and Aliza Lemanski. Two great-grandchildren, Nora and Piper Field.
There will be a celebration of life ceremony which will be held at the Battle Creek Country Club at a future date to be announced.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019