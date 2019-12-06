|
William "Bill" Stoffer
Albion - An ardent supporter of Albion and Albion College, William Keller (Bill) Stoffer, 67, of Albion passed away suddenly from natural causes at his home Dec. 4, 2019. He was a former Albion mayor and longtime Albion College trustee. Stoffer leaves his family and his biological family to mourn his loss.
Visitation will be Sunday from 2-3 PM for family only, followed by visitation for friends from 3-7 PM at J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Dr., Albion. The funeral will be Monday at 1:30 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 100 Luther Blvd., Albion. Pastor Paul Koehn is officiating. There will be a short visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at the church prior to the Monday service.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William R. and Amalia (Molly) Stoffer: sister, Margaret Stoffer; grandparents, Herman and Marguerite Stoffer, great-aunt, Jutta Stoffer and his stepmother, Maggie (Stoffer) Konkle.
Surviving from his Stoffer family are his nephews, Aaron (Stephanie) Laws of Gardner, KS, Matthew (Jessica) Laws of California; great-nephews, Asher and Alexander Laws and great-nieces, Brannigan and Emily Laws.
Predeceasing him from his biological family were his mother, Dorothy McClaren of Salinas, CA father and Don Hoyt of Marshall.
Surviving Hoyt family members are a brothers, Jerry (Luanne) Hoyt of Marshall, Gary Tompkins of Homer, Jim McClaren of Salinas, CA and sisters, Peggy (Ron) Elkins of Battle Creek and Cathleen Wilkinson of Lawrence, KS; uncles, Dale Hoyt of Indiana and George Hoyt of Albion; nephews, Brian Miller, Aaron Miller, Kevin Hoyt, Gary Tompkins, Jr. and Anthony Wilkinson; nieces, Denise Miller and Molly Wilkinson.
Additional family includes his beloved "second mother", Bell Cage who predeceased him and surviving family of his God Sister, Theresa Cage Johnson of Georgia and God Daughters, Mykael Brown and Carleigh Brown of Georgia.
Stoffer was active in the Albion community and Calhoun County. He was a 1970 graduate of Albion High School and from Albion College in 1974. He received his Master's degree from University of Northern Colorado. He returned home to take over his family business, Albion Machine and Tool Co. and currently was vice president and co-owner of Velocity Manufacturing in Albion.
He was the Albion mayor from 1984-86 and was an Albion College trustee from 1984-2014. Serving on numerous city and county commissions, Stoffer was a member and president of the Calhoun County Economic Development Corp, Albion Community Foundation, Albion Community Hospital (Trillium Hospital) Starr Commonwealth Board of Trustees and on the board of Chemical Bank to name a few.
Stoffer received many awards including Albion High School Distinguished Alumni, NAACP Pillar of Democracy, and Sigma Nu Life Director.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019