William Vincent Sempf
Battle Creek - William Vincent Sempf, age 64, of Battle Creek, MI formerly of Lacey, MI passed away Saturday morning November 16, 2019 in Battle Creek surrounded by his family. He was born March 24, 1955 in Allegan, MI the son of Wilson Otto Sempf and Joan (Weller) Sempf.
He graduated in 1973 from Hastings High School; he had lived most of his life in Lacey.
He started driving big 16 wheelers at the age of 21, he had driven over 2 million miles over the roads of all 48 contiguous states. He started with Stanadyne Trucking then went to hauling cars; he was the happiest when he was hauling cars. He retired from Ironhorse Transportation which he owned, in 1998. He had a patent for a snowplow blade and named it the "Backdrag Blade".
He married the former Connie Gay Way on August 14, 1976 in Ft. Myers, Florida.
He is survived by his wife: Connie Gay (Way) Sempf of Battle Creek, MI; his mother: Joan McComb of Lacey, MI;
Three daughters: Karine D. McDade of Dowling, MI;
Tricia A. & Chris Moore of Battle Creek, MI;
Marcia L. Sempf of Battle Creek, MI;
His son: William V. Sempf, Jr. of Battle Creek, MI;
Seven grandchildren: Jonathan Qualls; Cody McDade; Alexis McDade; Alyssa Motter; Lindsey McDade; and Tiffany Beach; and three great grandchildren: Ashlin Ellis-Beach; Makayleigh Dilling; and Gary Dillling.
He was preceded in death by his father in June of 1980, two brothers Stanley and Scott Sempf and his sister Wendy Sempf
He enjoyed the deer hunting season, fishing, watching television especially "Live PD" show, he was very sociable like a social butterfly visiting with friends, when younger he was a golfer. He loved the holidays of Halloween and 4th of July. He was a lucky Morel mushroom hunter and was a member of the Teamsters Local 580.
Cremation will be conducted according to his wishes. Visitation will be held at the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service on November 20, 2019, Wednesday, with the family present from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Memorial services will be in the Bachman Funeral Chapel with Pastor Steve Olmstead officiating at 3:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2019. Memorial tributes may be made to Calhoun County Animal Center. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019