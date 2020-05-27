|
Wilma (Donbrock) Klacking
Battle Creek - Went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in the loving arms of her daughter and son-in-law Vito (Carol) Vitti. Wilma was born on February 27, 1925 in Reading, MI to Otto Donbrock and Lurue (Arnold) Donbrock. They both preceded her in death. On April 18, 1944, she married Earl Albert Klacking and traveled with him to Camp Maxie, TX where he was stationed with the U.S. Army Tank Destroyers until he shipped overseas to Europe. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2002, a few days before their 58th anniversary. Wilma graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1943. She was a proud Bearcat. She went to work as a PBX telephone operator with Clark Equipment Company in 1943, and then joined Kraft General Foods in 1955 as a switchboard operator until she retired in 1981. She was a former member of the International PBX Clubs of America and Canada, and a past president and charter member for many years for the PBX Club of Battle Creek. She was a member of Kraft General Foods 25 Year Club, Clark Equipment Retirees Club and Pulmonary and Arthritis Support Groups. She attended First Wesleyan Church (now known as Woodland Church) where she enjoyed attending the Bible Study group where she met some really great friends and leaders. After Wilma and Earl retired, they enjoyed wintering at their home in Largo, FL. She loved to collect owls, telephones, miniature lamps, ducks and mice. She especially loved being with her family as she enjoyed watching the grandchildren's sporting events and band concerts during their growing up years. She loved her Detroit Tigers and enjoyed watching them for many years. Wilma is survived by her children, a daughter, Carol (Vito) Vitti; sons, Michael (Judy) Klacking and Mark (Dawn) Klacking all of Battle Creek; 6 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, special step-mother, Clela Donbrock, sisters, Beatrice Dorn and Gladys Houck; brothers, Kenneth, Darel Dean and Gerald Donbrock and a special nephew, William Templin of Seminole, FL. A private service will be held at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Entombment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Ascension Borgess Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to our mother. www.henryfuneralhome.org
