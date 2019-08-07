|
|
Wilma R. Hughes
Burlington - Wilma R. Hughes, 75 of Burlington, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her home under the loving care of her family and Great Lakes Caring Hospice.
A celebration of Wilma's life will take place at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City, with Pastor Brent Steele officiating. Casual attire is suggested. Interment will follow at Burlington Cemetery. Visitation be held from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 8, 2019 also at the Lighthouse in Union City. Casual attire is suggested.
Wilma was born on November 27, 1943 in Battle Creek to Maurice and Ila (Guthrie) Woodworth. She graduated from Colon High School with the Class of 1961. On July 28, 1962 she married Robert R. Hughes at the Burlington Church of God. Wilma worked for 36 years in the kitchen at Burlington and Union City Schools, retiring in 2005. Over the years, she served on several committees for the Village of Burlington. When not working, Wilma enjoyed being a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with family and the grandkids. She loved them all very much.
Surviving are Wilma's husband of 57 years, Robert "Bob" Hughes of Burlington; a daughter, Laurie (Dennis) Frank of Burlington; daughter-in-law, Penelope Hughes; grandchildren Nathan (Kelsea) Hughes, Holly (Dustin) Neveraski and James (Jasmin) Frank; great-grandchildren Caden, Cooper, Colten and Caleb Hughes, Raygan Watson, Madison Parker, Ethan and Owen Neveraski, and Charles and Lincoln Frank; a sister, Jeanette Stevens of Burlington; brothers-in-law, Leo (Carolyn) Hughes of Burlington, Clarence (Donna) Hughes of Tekonsha and Roger (Mary) Hughes of Tekonsha; and sister-in-law Marilee Hughes of Union City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Timothy Hughes (2016) and brothers-in-law, Floyd Hughes and Lloyd Hughes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the family.
Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 7, 2019