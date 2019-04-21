|
|
Wyatt M. Cook
Delton - Wyatt Millard Cook, age 15, passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2019. Wyatt was born May 15, 2003 in Kalamazoo, the son of Kenneth and Elizabeth (Wyatt) Cook. A tenth grader at Delton Kellogg High School, Wyatt was involved in the Delton Kellogg Theatre Arts Company and also played soccer. He enjoyed playing games on Xbox, fishing, hunting, and reading. Wyatt especially enjoyed spending time with his family at gatherings and events. Wyatt is survived by his parents; sisters: Sarah Cook and Mary Cook; grandparents: Gerald Lee and Marian Cook, Richard (Gail Lauzzana) Wyatt, and Janet Crosby; uncles: Mark (Su) Calkins, Mike Calkins, David Cook, Gordon (Lisa) Cook, Matt (Cheryl) Wyatt, Jeff (Kim) Jones, Emile (Cara) Lauzzana, and Julian (Palma) Lauzzana; special friend, Payton Beckwith, and many cousins. Wyatt's family will receive friends, Tuesday, 2:00 to 8:00 PM at the Williams-Gores Funeral Home. Wyatt's memorial service will be conducted, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 1:00 PM at Hickory Corners Bible Church, Pastor Jeff Worden officiating. Please visit www.williamsgoresfuneral.com to share a memory or to leave a condolence message for Wyatt's family.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019