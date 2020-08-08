Van Thomas, Jr.
Gassville - Van Nathaniel Thomas, Jr., 76, of Gassville, Arkansas passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on July 11, 1944 to the late Van Nathaniel Thomas, Sr. and Audrey Hayes Thomas in Gassville. Van was a lifetime resident of Gassville and graduated from Cotter High School in 1962. He became a member of Gassville Baptist Church at the age of thirteen. Van served in the Army Reserve from 1965 to 1971 and was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over fifty years. Van was a successful businessman owning and operating Van Thomas Auto Sales for fifty-five years. He took pride in selling quality vehicles and building lasting relationships. He enjoyed farming and cherished the cowboy camaraderie and lifelong friendships made in those circles. He loved country music, college basketball, and sharing stories with friends and family.
Van was a devoted father and leaves behind two daughters: Vanessa Thomas Jones (Jayme) and Natalie Thomas Gress (Jason); one sister: Patsy Hammock; two brothers: Ronnie Thomas (Ann), Wayne Thomas (Juanita); his dear friend, Willa Mae Tilley; several nieces, nephews, and many beloved friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother in law, Leroy Hammock. Pallbearers are: Luke Walker, Tom Silzell, Alan Henderson, Ron Foster, Kenneth Don Foster, and Doug Foster. Honorary pallbearers are: Jerry Silzell, Jerry Webb, Ken Foster, Stanley Seymore, Robert Rasmussen, Mike Hood, Joe Reeves, Mike Swetnam, Kenny Booth, Lonnie Hayes, Jerry Ray, and Cary Ray.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 10, 2020, at Gassville Cemetery with Brother Gary Wise officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, Arkansas 72653 or the Backpack Program at Gassville Baptist Church, 508 East Main Street, Gassville, Arkansas 72635. Due to COVID-19, we are complying with Arkansas Department of Health guidelines. Face coverings are required. All attendees must provide their own face covering. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Click here to visit the website and to sign our online guestbook www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome