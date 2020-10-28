1/1
Aaron Blanton
1934 - 2020
Aaron Blanton

Midway - Aaron Alexander Blanton was born May 23, 1934, and passed away Oct. 26, 2020, in Midway, Arkansas. Aaron was the son of Ralph and Anabelle Bates Blanton.

After completing trade school, Aaron served his country in the U.S. Army, being stationed at Fort Hood, Fort Lewis, and Fort Polk, LA. He worked for General Metal Products for over 40 years, serving as Plant Manager at both the Humboldt, TN and St. Louis, MO facilities, and was later president. During that time he accumulated many life-long friends and funny stories. After retirement he and Donna moved to Bull Shoals Lake, where he served as Trustee for the Promise Land Cemetery Association.

Aaron is best remembered by his family and friends as an avid fisherman and outdoorsman with a quick wit, a great cook, and a skilled craftsman. Most of all, Pap is remembered as a fine man who loved and took care of his family.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna Bayless Blanton and two sons, Bruce (Connie) Blanton of Owensboro, KY and David (Michelle) Blanton of Humboldt, TN. He was a loving "Pappaw" to four grandchildren: Alex Blanton (Steven) Strain; Will (Haley) Blanton; Samantha Blanton (Matt) Spickard; and Andy Blanton. Aaron had one great grandson, Jake Clyde Strain, and several well-loved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Aaron was preceded in death by his siblings: Don (Corrine) Blanton; Marian (Otto) Heeseman; Lydia "Lavergne" (Paul) Bodlovich; and Florence (Warren) Braun; all of whom lived in the St. Louis, MO area.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, The American Cancer Society, or Promise Land Cemetery Association.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Promise Land Cemetery, Promise Land Road, Oakland, AR.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Promise Land Cemetery
