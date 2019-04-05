Agnes Wallendal Cramlet



Cotter, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Miss Agnes Wallendal Cramlet of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 11:00 am, Monday, April 8, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Heather Marsalis, Celebrant officiating. Visitation will be Monday, April 8, 2019, from 10:00 am until service time, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Mountain Home Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and United States Navy Honor Guards. The Patriot Guard Riders will assist.



Agnes peacefully passed from this earth on April 3, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 95. She was born September 26, 1923, in Waupun, Wisconsin, the daughter of Charles and Helena (Verhey) Wallendal. She married Theodore "Ted" Cramlet on November 1, 1957, in Chicago, Illinois. They moved to Cotter, Arkansas, in 1969, where Miss Agnes remained until moving into the Baxter Retirement Village, where she remained until her death. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, husband, and three brothers, Elmer, Jim, and Pete Wallendal. She is survived by three sisters, Pauline Brown, Ruth Schrade, and Mary Allerton; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a number of close friends from morning breakfast clutch, including Mary Wells, Paul Norell, their families, and other friends too numerous to mention. Through their help and love, Miss Agnes found the support she needed to continue living a long and happy life. Miss Agnes was a VERY PROUD member of the United States Navy from 1943 to 1950 and was a veteran of both World War II and the Korean Conflict. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion. In addition, she was a member of the North Central Arkansas Service Sisters. Miss Agnes sold real estate for Sanders and Associates Realty Company and was named "Saleslady of the Year" in 1976. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mountain Home and the United Methodist Women's group. She was a member of the Glad Garden Club and the Red Hat Society. Miss Agnes attended design school where her love for design, sewing, drawing, and writing poetry was inspired. She loved sailing, fishing, gardening, and above all, she loved her cats. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks.



