Aileen B. Biller
Florence, Wisconsin - Aileen B. Biller, age 89, of Florence, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Golden Living Center in Florence, Wisconsin. She was born in Buffalo City, Arkansas to the late Samuel and Sarah (Beavers) Orsborn. Aileen was a RN for several years before retiring.
Aileen is survived by her husband, Robert Biller of Florence, Wisconsin; three sons, John Knight (Kathy), Allen Knight (Betty), and Ray Knight, all of Mountain Home, Arkansas; nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Vivian Morgigno of Lakewood, Colorado and Sue Maycunich of Mountain Home, Arkansas, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Wilma Fenton and Donna Callicott, and one brother, Darrell Orsborn.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Jacobs-Lundholm Funeral & Crematory in Florence, Wisconsin.
