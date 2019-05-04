Albert H "Al" Cornell



Mountain Home - Mr. Albert H. "Al" Cornell, age 89, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Baxter Regional Medical Center.



He was born August 31, 1929, in Banner Elk, North Carolina, to Ira and Emma Hartley Cornell. He grew up in the Kansas City area and married Judy Barrett Cobb in 1962. They moved to the Promise Land area in 1969, and she preceded him in death in 1999. He married Lorna Bland of Mountain Home in 2000. She preceded in him death in 2015.



Al was a faithful servant of God and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a professional painting contractor for most of his life, and in addition owned a resort on Bull Shoals Lake for a few years. He loved to golf, bowl and fish.



He is survived by a daughter: Cindy (Randy) Costa: Mountain Home, a stepson: Mike (Mary) Cobb: Kansas City, Kansas; grandchildren: Cody (April) Costa, Nicki Costa, John (Jennifer) Cobb, Shannon (Adam) Cossette, Cayce (Timmy) Richardson; sisters: Margaret (Frank) Thompson and Billie (Craig) Williams; 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a son: Hank Cornell; and by 4 brothers.



A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date at Roller Funeral Home with military honors. Memorial donations may be made to the Mruk Family Education Center on Aging at Baxter Regional Medical Center, 624 Hospital Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653.