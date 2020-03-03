Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Sorokunov
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex Sorokunov

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alex Sorokunov Obituary
Alex Sorokunov

Mountain Home - In keeping with his wishes for a natural burial, a Graveside Service for Alexander Sorokunov will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the Green Burial Section of Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Alexander passed away February 23, 2020, in Mountain Home, at the age of 67. He was born March 14, 1952, in Krasnovodsk, USSR, the son of Anatoly and Anna Sorokunov. He married Jo-Ann Gnatt on December 1, 2001, in Colorado. Alexander is survived by his wife, Jo-Ann Sorokunov; daughter, Alisa Roberts; son, Alexander Sorokunov, Jr.; five grandchildren; and a sister, Lilia Sorokunov. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now