Mountain Home - In keeping with his wishes for a natural burial, a Graveside Service for Alexander Sorokunov will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the Green Burial Section of Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Alexander passed away February 23, 2020, in Mountain Home, at the age of 67. He was born March 14, 1952, in Krasnovodsk, USSR, the son of Anatoly and Anna Sorokunov. He married Jo-Ann Gnatt on December 1, 2001, in Colorado. Alexander is survived by his wife, Jo-Ann Sorokunov; daughter, Alisa Roberts; son, Alexander Sorokunov, Jr.; five grandchildren; and a sister, Lilia Sorokunov. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020