Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Elizabeth - Mr. Alexander Bentley, Jr., 70, of Elizabeth passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was born January 9, 1950 in Gamaliel, Arkansas to Alexander and Nancy (Cowart) Bentley.

Mr. Alexander Bentley is survived by his wife, Doris (Pendergrass) Bentley of the home, one son, Alex Bentley (Brandi) of Gassville, two grandchildren, Gaige and Destiny Bentley, three brothers, Lawrence Bentley (Barbara) of Bakersfield, Missouri, Fred Bentley of Gamaliel and Thomas Bentley (April) of Lakeview, four sisters, Nancy McCormack of Gamaliel, Dixie Edwards (Paul) of Gamaliel, Lola Comstock (Gordon) of Elizabeth and Genieve Dahn of Bull Shoals. He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Shawna Patz, granddaughter, Ashley Patz, three brothers and one sister.

A visitation will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at Roller Chapel with funeral services to follow at 2:00 pm with Neal Pendergrass officiating. Interment will be in Bean Cemetery in Gamaliel. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
