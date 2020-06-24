Alexander James Lee Terrell Southerland
Mountain Home - Alexander James Lee Terrell Southerland of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 19, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 32. He was born December 15, 1987, in Fayette, Missouri. He is the son of William and Elaine Burton Southerland. He married Jesse Downard on March 4, 2009, in Mountain Home, Arkansas and worked as a boat builder for Ranger Boats. Alexander lived in Mountain Home. He enjoyed spending time with his family, tinkering with any type of project he could find, video games and enjoying the company of his closest friends.
Alexander is survived by his wife, Jesse Downard of Mountain Home, AR; parents, William and Elaine Southerland; children, Jaden, Charlie, Zooey and Lexi Southerland; biological father, Mark Ambrose, step-sister, Sherry Lewellen, grandparents, Harold and Mathel Ambrose; mother-in-law , Margaret Henson, father-in-law Larry Henson; father-in-law, Richard Downard; sister-in-law, Stacy McDaniel; brother-in-law, Brett McDaniel; niece, Tifany and children; sisters, Naomi Weaver, Desirae Campisi, Sarah Landreth and Sabrina Kreinbrook; brothers, Owen Field, Miah Landreth, Aaron Robins, Josh Zielinski, Justin Landreth ,Andrew Castle ,Dexter Kreinbrook and Justin Corter. John Todd and Brandon Terrell, biological mother and step-father, Kim and Gary Todd.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Aaron Todd.
A memorial service will be held as a private event.
Memorials may be made to 1012 Baer Street Mountain Home, Ar 72653.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
