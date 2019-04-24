Algirdas "Al" Jesmantas



Mountain Home, Arkansas - Algirdas "Al" Jesmantas, 93, passed away peacefully at his residence on April 21, 2019. He was born on October 4, 1925, in Kybartu, Lithuania. He grew up there on his family's farm, along the border of Germany. As a young man, he experienced a raid on his family's farm from Stalin's troops. His family had to flee and hide in a field to escape. Years later, he experienced another horrific event as he watched one of Hitler's death marches go past his home and down the hill, only to see the SS returning. His father barely escaped capture. Years later, Stalin's troops came through again, taking his cherished horse. He still spoke of the sadness of losing his horse.



In 1947, Al joined the US Army in Germany. He was a Lieutenant 1st Class Specialist, in Bridge Company. He disassembled bridges to stop enemy troops from crossing over, then rebuilding them. During this time, he met his beloved wife, Thea, while riding on the train. They were married March 17, 1956, in the Army barracks as he was being shipped back to the states. They spent their honeymoon on the battleship with hundreds of soldiers. They were married for 62 years, until her passing in April 2018.



Al and Thea lived in West Chicago, where they both worked for Western Electric. Al was assigned to learn everything about computers, becoming the company's first IT specialist while employed there.



In 1985, they retired and moved to Mountain Home. They enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends. Al kept his love of computers, continuing as the longest member of the Twin Lakes Computer Club.



Through all the hardships he endured, Al would always say he was "Just an easy going guy." His happy demeanor and laughter will be greatly missed.



Al is survived by his constant companion, his Shih Tzu, Molly; his beloved family of friends, Ann and Starryll Stradford, Joe and Rita Ament, Ruth and Nancy Robey; and his caregivers, Karen Hickerson, Deborah Edwards, and Angela Marin.



Funeral Services for Al will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of North Central Arkansas, 2625 Hwy 201N, Mountain Home, AR 72653.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.