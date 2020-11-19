Allie Pauline Rieves
Lakeview - Allie Pauline Rieves of Lakeview, Arkansas, passed away November 17, 2020, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 98. She was born April 2, 1922, in De Witt, Arkansas, the daughter of James and Beatrice McBroom Bohannon. She married George Rieves on January 23, 1947, in De Witt, Arkansas. Pauline lived in Lakeview since moving from south Arkansas, in 1991. She was a member of the Midway Baptist Church. She enjoyed planting flowers. The family wishes to thank Gassville Therapy and Living and Hospice of North Arkansas for the loving care they gave Pauline in the last days of her life. Pauline is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Buddy) Bradshaw of Mountain Home, AR; brother, Gene (Rose) Bohannon of Long Beach, MS; three sisters, Irene (James) Hobbs of Talor, MI, Donna Maye (George) Morgan of Benton, AR, and Barbara Jo (Alan) Notter of Little Rock, AR; two grandchildren, Vonda Sears and Paula Stephens; two great-grandchildren, Cassadi Sears and Kimberly Sherrill; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, James Bohannon, Paul Bohannon, and Clinton Bohannon; sister, Pearl Stewart; and granddaughter, Stacey Sherrill. A Graveside Service will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Dark Corner Cemetery, Dumas, Arkansas, with Minister Tom Bolby officiating. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to Humane Society of North Central Arkansas. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
