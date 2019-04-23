Alma Trivitt



Mountain Home - Alma Eugene (Gibson) Trivitt, 86, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born October 8, 1932 in Mountain Home, Arkansas to the late Thomas and Ida Mae (Muir) Gibson. Alma married Oliver Eugene Trivitt on June 20, 1952. She was a lifelong homemaker and occasional childcare worker in her home. Alma was a member of the Quality Ridge Church of Christ. She loved spending time with family, playing dominos and was famous for her lemon meringue pie. Alma is preceded in passing by her husband, Oliver Eugene Trivitt; her parents and five sisters, Gracie, Snodie, Lily Nell, Baby Girl, Zelma and a brother, John Franklin.



Alma is survived by her three children, Marty Trivitt of Mountain Home, Sherry Wallace (Randy) of Udall, Missouri and Dawn Pittaway (Roger) of Gainesville, Missouri; five grandchildren, AJ Trivitt of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Misty Wallace of Udall, Missouri, Lucas Pittaway (Kyra) of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Landon Pittaway (Jamie) of Mountain Home, Arkansas and Abby Bentley (Grady) of Bakersfield, Missouri; two great grandchildren, Grady and Cash Brackney of Udall, Missouri; three brothers, Neal Gibson (Mary Jane) of Idaho, Doug Gibson of Idaho and Onis Gibson (Anna) of Mountain Home, Arkansas.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Clarkridge Church of Christ with Brother Lee Adair officiating. Burial will be private at the Bentley Ridge Cemetery under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.



Memorials may be made to the Hospice of The Ozarks, 701 Burnett Drive, Mtn. Home, Arkansas 72653.



