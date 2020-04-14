Services
Alphreida Theodate Wilson


1941 - 2020
Alphreida Theodate Wilson Obituary
Alphreida Theodate Wilson

Horseshoe Bend - Alphreida Theodate Sandell Wilson, Aka; "Freida, Granny, Grandma", born in Hornbeck, LA on February 15th, 1941 to her parents Ester and Nancy Sandell.

Alphreida met and married Sam H. Wilson in 2004 on September 10th. Sam Wilson proceeded her in death in 2019, also 1 grandchild, 1 great grandchild and 2 brothers Vaughn and Alger.

Alphreida had two sons, Michael W. Bailey (Mary) of Pangburn, AR and Darrell L. Bailey (Carla) of Mtn Home, AR. She was the grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Alphreida is survived by two sisters, Verma Lea Enfield of Big Spring, TX and Virginia Elizabeth Meek of Sacramento, CA.

Alphreida loved to play golf, horseshoes, she was a member of the Red Hat Ladies of Horseshoe Bend. Hunting and fishing with her dad and sons. Her favorite thing was the family reunions because she loved to be surrounded by her children, grandchildren and loved ones, she loved playing 42 dominoes.

Our Granny, grandma, "aka" Freida/mom will be forever in our hearts, loved and missed dearly.

The family would like especially to thank Carla for all the time and care and love she gave to mom during her journey.

A memorial will be held at Big Spring Texas at a later date.

The family has asked any donations to be made to the Shriners.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
