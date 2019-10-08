Alvin Keeter



Yellville - Alvin Don Keeter, age 72, of Yellville, Arkansas passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Alvin was born September 19, 1947 in Harrison, Arkansas to the late Francis and Faye (Cunningham) Keeter. He was a lifetime resident of the area. He had worked more than 30 years for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative; he loved his job and his work family. He had a passion for hunting and farming his cattle. He served as a board member and secretary/treasurer for the Peel Cemetery. Alvin was a loving husband and father.



Alvin is survived by his wife Joni (Evans) Keeter of the home; his daughter Heather Anderson (David) of Yellville; three brothers-in-law: Keith Evans (Paulette) of Peel, Lester Evans of Lead Hill, Luster Evans of Conway. His sister-in-law Polly Keeter of Joplin, Missouri; two nieces: Andrea Erwin (Dennis) of Allen, Texas; Killian Beard (Stephen) of Peel; three nephews: Cody Evans (Keisha) of Peel; Billy Keeter (Christina) of Joplin, Missouri; Michael Brett Carroll (Karla) of Bull Shoals, Arkansas; a special cousin Julia Glover of Lepanto, Arkansas; and other relatives and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Carl Gene Keeter.



Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, Arkansas.



Graveside service will be 2:00 pm Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the pavilion at Peel Cemetery in Peel, Arkansas with Bro. Carroll Johnson officiating.



Memorials may be made to Peel Cemetery Fund, PO Box 63, Peel, AR 72668.



The family wishes to give a special thank you to Ahrens Clinic and staff and to Baxter Regional Home Health for the exceptional care given to Alvin Don.



Memories of Alvin Don and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Oct. 8, 2019