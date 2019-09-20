Alyce L. Ellingson Johnson



Mountain Home - A Memorial Service for Alyce L. Ellingson Johnson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Johnny Ray Lake officiating.



Alyce passed away September 19, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 98. She was born March 7, 1921, in Staples, Minnesota, the daughter of Leon and Anna Boyer Eastman. She married Larry Johnson on December 5, 2009, in Deadwood, South Dakota and was a homemaker. Alyce lived in Mountain Home since moving from Crookston, Nebraska, in 2004. She was a member of the Twin Lakes Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed having friends and family around her table. She had a love of birds and animals. She studied her Bible and taught Sunday School until she was in her 90's. She worked at Elgin Watch Factory making watches and was a sales associate at various other places.



Alyce is survived by her husband, Larry Johnson of Mountain Home, AR: son, Dick Ellingson of Daytona Beach, FL; two daughters, Carol J. Handsaker of Mountain Home, AR and Lois A. Marcum of Mountain Home, AR, one brother, Merle B. Eastman of Maplewood, MN, two step-daughters, Donna Becker and Gloria Kelly and a step-son, Larry Johnson, Jr, seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gale Ellingson; parents; brother, Martin C. Eastman, sister, Dora M. Korinek and great-granddaughter, Meghann Jennings.



Burial will be in Ft. McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, Nebraska.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of North Arkansas, 330 Hwy 5 North, Suite 20, Mountain Home, AR 72653, Salvation Army, 121 AR 201 North, Mountain Home, AR 72653 or Twin Lakes Church of the Nazarene, 1337 E. 9th Street, Mountain Home, Ar 72653.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 20, 2019