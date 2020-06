Amber Dawn Cashman RemsenSherwood, Oregon - Amber Dawn Cashman Remsen, 35, of Sherwood, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly June 15, 2020. Amber was born March 31, 1985 to Dave and Faith Cashman, formerly of Geneseo, Illinois. She graduated from JD Darnell High School in 2003, while hospitalized at OSF, as she survived her battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. She received a BS degree in Accountancy from Northern Illinois University in 2007, and immediately went to work for Pella Corporation, where she was employed for over 13 years. Most recently she was a Distribution Transition Manager, Finance/HR.She married Steven Remsen on December 27, 2008. Together they enjoyed camping, canoeing, Caribbean vacations, gardening and summer vacations with family at Bull Shoals Lake. She especially enjoyed going on "dates" with her children.Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Steven; daughter, Lily (7) and son, Benjamin (3) all of Sherwood, OR; parents Dave and Faith Cashman of Mountain Home, AR; brother and sister-in-law, Chris (Lisa) Cashman, and their children, Carissa and Gabe of Chicago, IL; parents-in-law, Edward and Kathy Remsen of Dunlap, IL; sisters-in-law, Karen (Brian) Bullington of Chicago, IL and Elizabeth (Mike) Padberg, and their daughter, Hannah, of Aurora, IL.Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. In light of the current COVID-19 crisis, guests are required to wear masks at all times while inside the funeral home. A Private Family Graveside Service will be at the Promise Land Cemetery, with Dr. Sam Bailey officiating.Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, www.rmhc.org Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com