Andy Lee Scott



Mountain Home, Arkansas - Services for Andy L. Scott of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be private.



Andy passed away April 26, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 85. He was born July 14, 1933, in Akron, Indiana, the son of Richard and Nellie Van Lue Scott. He married Jayne Yoder on March 14, 1981, in Las Vegas, Nevada and worked as a building contractor in Elkhart, Indiana for over 40 years. Andy lived in Mountain Home since moving from Bristol, Indiana, 24 years ago. He attended Purdue University and was active in motorcycle racing in the 1970's and won many awards. He was active in the Striper and Twin Lakes Gun Clubs when he retired to Mountain Home in 1995. He was a fishing guide on both the lake and river. He loved his family and dogs.



Andy is survived by his wife, Jayne Scott of Mountain Home, AR; four children, Cindy Sloan of Sarasota, FL, Diana Faul of Sarasota, FL, Randy (Teresa) Scott of La Peer, MI and Brenda (Allan) Winchell of Pottsville, AR, two sisters, Sally Mollenkopf of Mountain Home, AR and Suzan (Ed) Teeters of Labelle, FL; stepchildren, Jill (Fred) Martino of Las Cruces, NM and Jeff (Gina) Yoder of Elkhart, IN and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



