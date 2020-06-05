Anita Nelson
Anita Nelson

Mountain Home - Anita K Nelson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 5, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 92. She was born March 28, 1928, in San Juan, Texas, the daughter of Leonard Salvans Spencer and Esther Margaret Northcutt. She married Herbert on September 4, 1948, in Howell County, Missouri. Anita lived in Mountain Home since moving from Caufiled, Missouri, in 2014. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, and being with her friends and family. Anita is survived by her three sons, Steve, Gary, and David; and two sisters, Sylvia Carson and Camilla Pyles. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
