Anna Bell Allen
Mountain Vernon, MO - Anna Bell Allen, age 91, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, passed away at her home March 27, 2019. The daughter of William Brice Burleson, Sr. and Oza (Lancaster) Allen, was born October 13, 1927 in Turkey, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arl Allen; and her sister, Mary Lea Reghr.
Anna Bell married Arl Allen on December 29, 1946, and they enjoyed approximately forty-eight years together. She farmed, loved gardening, piece quilting, and taking care of her four children along with her two dogs, Buffy and Katie.
Anna Bell is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Verlia Allen of Everton, Arkansas and Gene and Karen Allen of Mountain Home, Arkansas; her daughters and sons-in-law, Louise and Kerry Keeter of Harrison and Betty and Mike Kiser of Mt. Vernon, Missouri; her grandchildren, Tammy Allen, Rhonda Allen, Kerry Lou Ponder, Derek Keeter, Vanessa Clark, Dalton Kiser, and Whitney Kiser; her great-grandchildren, Kara Ponder, Kaden Ponder, Beckett Keeter, Brody Keeter, Shya Davenport, and Paisley Davenport; a brother, Bill Burleson (Phyllis) of Mt. Home, Arkansas, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, April 1, 2019, at George's Creek Cemetery, with Brother Ohmer Dyal officiating.
Interment will be at Georges Creek Cemetery, Yellville, Arkansas.
Pallbearers will be Derek Keeter, Jason Ponder, Dalton Kiser, Chanler Paternostro and Cody Davenport.
A special thanks to Intrepid Hospice and Staff with a special thanks to Jenny Davis.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Apr. 1, 2019