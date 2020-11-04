Anna Lois Powell
Mountain Home - Mrs. Anna Lois Powell, age 101, of Mountain Home, Arkansas went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 2, 2020. She was born to parents Floyd and Pearl (Hensley) Bradford on July 14, 1920 in Settlement, Arkansas.
Anna and Sam married on May 21, 1933. They spent 68 wonderful years together. During that time, they had three beautiful children, Sharon Lee, Sammy Ann, and Larry (Izzy) Powell.
She loved to fish, play the Piano and Organ. She played the organ for First Baptist Church in Mountain Home for 35 years. She also taught piano lessons to many. She had many other hobbies that included reading, painting, and playing golf. She was known as the snake killer at Twin Lakes golf course.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Lee (Bob) Hurst of Mountain Home, and Sammy Ann of Mountain Home; seven grandchildren, Brad Hurst, Becca (Tj) Persenaire, Sally (Rob) Hall, Shannon (Luke) Walker, Tom (LeAnn) Silzell, Jeremy (Tracy) Powell, Scotch (Noelle) Powell; thirteen great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.
Anna is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Larry (Izzy); and two brothers, Lloyd and Sammy Bradford.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Roller Funeral Home followed by a service at 11 a.m. An interment will follow the services at Baxter Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome
Due to COVID-19, we are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own face masks before entering.