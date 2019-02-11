Services
Roller-Burns Funeral Home
725 North Panther Ave. PO Box 525
Yellville, AR 72687
870-449-6621
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roller-Burns Funeral Home
725 North Panther Ave. PO Box 525
Yellville, AR 72687
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Roller-Burns Funeral Home
725 North Panther Ave. PO Box 525
Yellville, AR 72687
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Tilley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Sue Tilley


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Sue Tilley Obituary
Anna Sue Tilley

Flippin - Anna Sue Tilley, age 88, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away February 9, 2019 in Flippin, surrounded by her husband of 67 years, her children, grandchildren and her nieces and nephews.

Anna was born on October 16, 1930 in Calico Rock, Arkansas to the late Jesse Lewis and Alma Euphemia (Ivie) Merchant. On May 10, 1952, Sue married Nemo Tilley in Mountain Home, Arkansas. They had four children, Joann, Robert, Glenda and Kenneth. She was a lifetime resident of the area and an employee of LaBarge Electronics and Baxter Health Care. She loved her family and friends and was always sharing stories of her life with all that she loved and knew. Sue loved crocheting, quilting, crafts and gifting her treasures.

Mrs. Tilley is survived by her husband Nemo of Flippin, Arkansas; son, Kenneth (Natalie) Tilley of Nixa, Missouri; two daughters: Joann Perry of Flippin, Arkansas and Glenda Huckabee of Gassville, Arkansas; six grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Lorene Dillard, Louise Cothern, and Nelda Collins; brothers, Pete and Bill Merchant and one son, Robert Tilley.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, Arkansas.

Funeral Service for Mrs. Tilley will be held on Tuesday, February 12 at 2:00 pm at Roller Burns Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will follow at Hurst Cemetery in Flippin, Arkansas.

Donations may be made to Hurst cemetery: Hurst Cemetery 803 Hillcrest St. Flippin, AR 72634

For online condolences please visit our website at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.