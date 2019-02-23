Annette McGuire



Mountain Home - Mrs. Annette McGuire, age 77, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at her residence.



She was born September 22, 1941, in Mountain Home to Nay Brewer and Manerva Pope Morris. On October 15, 1961, she married Blake McGuire in Mountain Home. Mrs. McGuire was a retired Cardiopulmonary Technician at Baxter Regional Medical Center and enjoyed her work. She enjoyed her grandchildren, playing the piano and listening to praise and worship music.



Survivors are: her husband, Blake McGuire: of the home; a son: Ward (Kim) McGuire: Midway, Arkansas; a daughter: Dasharma (Glen) Clark: Mountain Home; a sister: Anita (Gerald) Treat: Mountain Home; eight grandchildren: Ryan (Lacy Kubli) Clark, Tera (James) Moore, Cassie (Mikey) Wyatt, Laura Clark, Ben McGuire, Jacob McGuire, Bekah (Brandon) Medders and Erin (Tim) Petty; twelve great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters: Nadine Morris, Barbara Medley and Nervina Bentz and one brother: Clifford Morris.



Visitation will be Sunday, February 24, 2019, from Noon-8:00 P.M. with the family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00P.M. at Roller Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A.M. Monday, February 25, 2019, in the Roller Chapel with Reverend Eric Sparks officiating. Interment will follow in Conley Cemetery. Visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary