Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roller Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Roller Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette McGuire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette McGuire


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Annette McGuire Obituary
Annette McGuire

Mountain Home - Mrs. Annette McGuire, age 77, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at her residence.

She was born September 22, 1941, in Mountain Home to Nay Brewer and Manerva Pope Morris. On October 15, 1961, she married Blake McGuire in Mountain Home. Mrs. McGuire was a retired Cardiopulmonary Technician at Baxter Regional Medical Center and enjoyed her work. She enjoyed her grandchildren, playing the piano and listening to praise and worship music.

Survivors are: her husband, Blake McGuire: of the home; a son: Ward (Kim) McGuire: Midway, Arkansas; a daughter: Dasharma (Glen) Clark: Mountain Home; a sister: Anita (Gerald) Treat: Mountain Home; eight grandchildren: Ryan (Lacy Kubli) Clark, Tera (James) Moore, Cassie (Mikey) Wyatt, Laura Clark, Ben McGuire, Jacob McGuire, Bekah (Brandon) Medders and Erin (Tim) Petty; twelve great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters: Nadine Morris, Barbara Medley and Nervina Bentz and one brother: Clifford Morris.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 24, 2019, from Noon-8:00 P.M. with the family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00P.M. at Roller Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A.M. Monday, February 25, 2019, in the Roller Chapel with Reverend Eric Sparks officiating. Interment will follow in Conley Cemetery. Visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019
