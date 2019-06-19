Anthony "Tony" Kalz



Mountain Home - Anthony "Tony" Kalz of Mountain Home passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was born on June 11, 1920 in St Louis, MO to Anthony Kalz and Ethel Kalz and just celebrated his 99th birthday. He met his wife, Vivian E. Kalz (formerly Winter) on the playground in 4th grade and they later married when he was granted a small leave from the Navy during WWII. Together, they raised 4 children (Ron, Donna, Denny, & Richard) in the suburbs of St Louis, MO where after the war he got a job at Schluter Manufacturing. Throughout his 28-year career there, he fully automated their production line by inventing machines of his own design, which made the plant safer and more productive. Having started on the floor, he retired as Vice President of the company. After retirement, they moved to Mountain Home, AR and he spent his days working in his wood shop where, as a grandpa, he made each grandchild a rocking horse. He spent an absurd amount of time picking up the leaves and sticks in his yard and sincerely hoped that someone else is tasked with doing so in heaven. He enjoyed telling stories, visiting with family and friends, but without a doubt he was happiest, boating and fishing with his wife. He wanted his family to know that they are loved and to 'always keep the wheels down.' He was a member of St Peter the Fisherman and Eastside Baptist Church. He is survived by 3 sons: Ronald Kalz of Branson, MO, Dennis (Linda) Kalz of Baldwin, MO and Richard (Janice) Kalz of Mountain Home; 15 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Vivian of 73 years, a daughter, Donna Rockwell, daughter-in-law Doris Kalz, and son-in-law Ray Rockwell. Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019 at Roller Funeral Home from 4p.m.-8p.m… Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Roller Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Spears officiating. Interment will be at Baxter Memorial Gardens after the services. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House under his name. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 19, 2019