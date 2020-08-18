1/1
Anthony "Tony" Spezio
Flippin - Anthony Spezio (Tony), 90 yrs., of Flippin Arkansas passed away August 15, 2020. Tony was born in Garfield, NJ on March 22, 1930, and after graduation from high school he joined the Army in 1949 and transferred to the Air Force where he was honorably discharged in 1956. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Ann on December 23, 1950, in Oklahoma and 69 years later they were still side by side. Between the years of 1963 and 1971, Tony was Scout Master to a troop in Oklahoma City and a troop in Pomona, NJ as well as a leader of the Aviation Air Explorer post at NAFEC in Pomona, NJ. Tony retired from the Federal Aviation Administration in Pomona, NJ where he worked in Research and Development as an engineering technician. In 1994 he relocated from Galloway, NJ to the White River area in Flippin, Arkansas. He enjoyed many hobbies and perfected his talents that included piloting, designing and building his own experimental airplane (Spezio Sport Tuholer which is still flying from its first flight on May 2, 1961), fly fishing, fly tying, and bamboo rod making. Tony was very influential in sparking interest and mentoring so many others that will now go on to share his excitement, knowledge, and expertise in these areas. Tony is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy Ann (Lambert); children: Michael Spezio, Kathy Joyce, Charles Spezio, Robert Spezio, and Regina Gaskill; grandchildren: Joseph Joyce, Christopher Joyce, Toni Marie Spezio, Kaitlyn Munford, Steven Gaskill, and Megan Gaskill; great grandchildren: Andrew Miller, Charli Huber, Chavela Maxey, Cole Spezio, Michael Spezio, and Christopher Joyce Jr.; sisters: Carmella Pinto and Phyllis Sabo; five nieces, four nephews, AND many extended family, and friends that he brought in and treated as family with open arms. Tony is preceded in death by his parents Philip and Mary Spezio; brothers: Joe Spezio and Pete Spezio; sisters: Joan Spezio and Josie Colca; granddaughter Tiffany Spezio; great grandson, Frankie Spezio; and niece Paula Firestone.

Tony's walls are filled with the numerous awards and accolades from his peers and colleagues that he has received throughout his abundant life, but he will be most remembered for his deep friendships and his willingness to freely pass on his knowledge to anyone who asked. If you had the pleasure of meeting and spending time with Tony, you were loved like his own family. This world has lost a great man and a man that we should all aspire to become. Visitation services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, between the hours of 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Roller Funeral Home in Mountain Home, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers we're accepting donations to the Reel Recovery program https://reelrecovery.org/.

Due to COVID-19, we are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own face masks before entering. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please, if you have a story or a kind word to share, sign our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
